Woman, paramour found hanging in Rajasthan; suicide suspected

Kota, Sep 1 (PTI) A woman and her paramour were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Sunday, police said, suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The bodies of Sultan Gujjar and the woman, both aged 35, were found in the morning outside their native village of Tirath, Keshoraipatan Station House Officer (SHO) Abhishek Pareek said. Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered from their possession, the SHO added. Both of them had been missing from their houses for the last five-six days, the SHO said, adding that the woman had lodged a rape case against Gujjar about one and a half month ago. According to sources in Tirath village, both of them were in a relationship for the last four-five years despite objections raised by their respective spouses. The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem. A case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was lodged and further investigation into the matter is on, SHO Pareek said.