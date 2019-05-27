Woman posing as crime branch officer arrested for duping people

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A 34-year-woman was arrested from West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area for allegedly impersonating as a crime branch official and duping people, police said Monday. The woman, a resident of Madipur here, was arrested on May 25, a day after one of her victims filed a police complaint, they said. In her complaint, the victim said that she used to work at a call centre in Meera Bagh area. However, she left her job some two months ago and a few days later, she got a call from a woman, the accused, claiming to be a crime branch officer, police said. The accused alleged that she has received a complaint of cheating against the woman from a few employees of the call centre where she used to work previously, a senior police officer said. The "fake officer" told the victim that she could settle the matter by paying her Rs 2.5 lakh. Fearing the consequences, the victim arranged for the money and give it to the accused person, the officer added. A few days later, the victim again received a call from the same woman who demanded more money. Following this, the victim approached the police, the officer said. Monika Bhardwaj, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said a case was registered and subsequently, the accused woman was arrested on May 25. The cheated amount of Rs 2.5 lakh was also recovered from her, she said. During interrogation, the accused woman said she had gone to the call centre for a job. After she failed to get an employment there, she somehow managed to access the contact details of the employees of the call centre, the officer said. She then started calling a few of them and threatened them with false complaints by impersonating as a crime branch officer, police said. PTI AMP AMP TIRTIR