Woman raped after being given intoxicant

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who recorded the act and tried to blackmail her, police said Friday.They said the accused befriended the woman through phone and called her at a hotel room here to meet her on Thursday. He allegedly gave her intoxicant and sexually assaulted her under its influence, they added.A case has been registered against the accused, who has been absconding since the incident, police said. PTI COR TIRTIR