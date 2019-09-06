Woman raped by policeman in UP

(Eds: Changes in details of incident) Ghazipur (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A woman was allegedly abducted and raped by a policeman and thrown near a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place at a village in the district's Mardah area on Wednesday evening.Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary jawan Abhay Yadav has been arrested, they said. He raped her, tied her legs and hands and threw her nearthe canal, police said. The woman, who is married, somehow returned to her house and on a complaint from her mother, an FIR was registered, they said. PTI CORR ABN ANBANBANB