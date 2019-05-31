scorecardresearch
Woman raped by two youth in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 31 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was raped by two youth, who also posted a video of the crime on social media, police said Friday.SP, Rural, Subhash Chandra Shakya, said the husband of the victim has lodged a complaint that the two youth identified as Neelesh and Shyamu Pal allegedly raped his wife while she was sleeping inside the house on April 10.The couple decided against lodging a case to avoid socialstigma but two days ago, the duo who had clicked pictures andmade a video of the incident, posted it on social media, the SP said.A case was then registered on Thursday and investigations are on, the SP added.PTI COR SAB DVDV

