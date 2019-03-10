Woman, servant found dead in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman and her servant were found dead in a flour mill-cum-residence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said Sunday.Renu Gupta, the mill owner, and her servant Arif (18) were found on Saturday night in Mahewa Ganj town, they said.The incident came to light when other workers returned to the mill after delivering flour, police said.The workers found mill's gate closed and called out to open it. Getting no response from inside the mill, they peeped through a window and spotted Arif lying inside with severe head injuries, police said.The workers then informed police and local residents who rushed to the spot and took Arif to the district hospital but he succumbed during treatment, they said.Later, Renu's body was also found under sacks in the mill's godown, they said.Her husband, Rakesh Gupta, was in Shahjahanpur district at the time of the incident, police said.District's Additional Superintendent of Police, Ghanshyam Chaurasiya said crime branch and other police teams are investigating the case and a few suspects are being interrogated.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. An investigation is on. PTI CORR NAV AD ABHABH