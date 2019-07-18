Woman sets self, two children on fire after altercation with husband

Ghaziabad, Jul 18 (PTI) A woman set herself and her two minor children on fire after she was allegedly slapped by her husband for demanding money in Murad Nagar here, police said Thursday. Deepa had on Wednesday demanded Rs 2,000 from her husband Kailash who denied it, following which the couple had an altercation. Kailash slapped her and left home, they said. The woman locked herself in a room and poured kerosene on herself and the two children -- two-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. After that she set herself and the children on fire, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said While Deepa, 30, and her daughter Reena were charred to death, her son Lalit survived as he somehow managed to unbolt the door and rushed out of the room, he said. Deepa's family members Thursday filed a police complaint against her in-laws, alleging that she was harassed by them over dowry, police said. An FIR under IPC section 304 B (dowry death) was lodged at Murad nagar police station, they said. Lalit is undergoing treatment for burn injuries at a hospital, police said. PTI Corr AQS