Woman shot at by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was shot at allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants on a busy road in Dwarka Sector 12 on Thursday morning, police said. The victim, identified as Kiren, has received injuries on her neck and her condition is critical, an official said. According to police, the incident took place around 8 am at a roundabout near Radisson Blu hotel when Kiren was returning home after dropping her son to school. Kiren was shot at by two-bike borne men who were chasing her car, officials said. She is a housewife and a part-time property dealer and financier, they said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was involved in a family dispute, a senior officer said, adding that police are scanning the CCTV camera footages in the area. A few suspects have been detained in connection with the incident, police said. An auto driver, who is an eyewitness, thought he heard a Royal Enfield bike."It was later when the car hit the divider, I realised that someone had fired a gun. I saw two bike-borne assailants in which the pillion rider brandished the gun while fleeing away," he said. Reetika Hegde (40), a housewife and resident of Dwarka Sector-3, said, "When I was rushing back to my house after dropping my daughter to school, I saw the car, which was just ahead of mine, lost balance and rammed into a divider after hitting an auto-rickshaw". "The incident happened around 7.55 am. I was shocked and started shivering after seeing the incident. I did not stop my car and rushed home," said Hegde. Officials of Venkateshwar hospital stated that Kiren was brought to the hospital at around 8.15 am with a bullet injury on her neck. "We have removed the bullet, however, her condition is really critical and has been kept on ventilator," the official said. The family members of the victim and police suspect the involvement of the victim's husband Varun Yadav in the case."Kiren and her husband Varun Yadav were married around 10 years ago and were having matrimonial issues. For the past one-and-half-year, Yadav did not give a single penny to my sister due to which she had to start a small finance business in Dwarka," said Pankaj Bajaj, brother of Kiren. "He had been ill-treating my sister, (he) used to be out of the house without informing anyone. We suspect him to be behind the act," said Bajaj."My nephew, who is in class IV, was not present in the car during the incident otherwise the results could have been more dangerous," Bajaj added. "Doctors have informed us that the condition of the woman is very critical. They have removed the bullet from her neck but she is not fit for the statement," said a senior police officer.