Woman shot at by estranged husband in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was shot at allegedly by her estranged husband along with his two friends in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur on Monday, police said. Kavita was returning home after dropping her children to school when she was shot in the shoulder by her estranged husband, Hitesh along with two of his friends, Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) said.She was taken to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj by her brother, Arya said, adding that the woman's condition was stable. The victim alleged that her husband used to constantly trouble her following which she filed a complaint against him with the Gurugram Police, the police said, adding that her statements were being verified. Kavita was living with her parents for the last two years. The couple had got married in 2010 and Hitesh (30) lives in Gurugram, the police said.A case was registered and the matter is being probed, Arya said.Police are scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events, he said, adding that a manhunt had been lunched to nab the accused. PTI AMP RHL