Woman shot at by neighbour who borrowed money

New Delhi, June 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was shot at in southwest Delhi allegedly by her neighbour after she asked him to return the money he borrowed, police said on Saturday. The woman, Sonali Singh, has lent around Rs 2 lakh to her neighbour, Rahul Singhal. When she asked him to repay the money, Singhal shot her inside his car at Vasant Kunj area on Friday night, a senior officer said. The accused then sped away with his car, leaving Singh injured on the road. The woman has been admitted to a hospital, where her condition is out of danger, the officer said. A case has been registered and a search in on for the accused, the officer added. PTI NITHMB