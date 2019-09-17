Woman shot at over family dispute

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 17 (PTI) A woman was shot at by her brother-in-law over a family dispute in Kidwai Nagar area of Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.Shaista was wounded and later admitted to a hospital here after Farman Ali opened fire at her on Monday evening, they said. She is stated to be serious.Ali has been absconding since the incident.Police said they are trying to locate him. PTI CORR ABHABHABH