Woman shot dead at her house in Delhi's Dwarka, police suspect revenge killing

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) In a suspected case of revenge killing, a 45-year-old woman was shot dead by two men at her home in Dwarka Monday, police said.The woman, Kamlesh, was a resident of Dwarka's Pochanpur village and was in a live-in relationship with Monu. In May, Monu allegedly killed Sandeep Mental, member of a rival gang and is currently in jail on charges of murder.Police prima facie suspect that Sandeep Mental's gang members may have killed Kamlesh to revenge his death.On Monday, two men came on a bike and barged into Kamlesh's house. They shot her and fled, officials said. At the time of the incident, the maid was present in the house.Kamlesh was rushed to a nearby hospital and was declared brought dead by doctors.Police said that they have identified the two accused after scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the area.A senior officer said that police is raiding several places in Delhi and Haryana to nab the two men and others involved in the incident.Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI AMP SOMSOM