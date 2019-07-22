Woman shot dead at Varanasi hotel

Varanasi, Jul 22(PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead at a hotel room here on Monday morning, police said. The incident took place at Ashoka Hotel in the Singra locality, they said. The victim was identified as Luvleen Singh, aka Shweta, and was a student of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth University, they said. Police said she was shot dead by hotel owner Amit Singh. The accused had been arrested and investigation was on, police said, adding that the body was taken in custody. PTI CORR RDKRDK