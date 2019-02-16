Woman shot dead by great grandson in UP over land dispute

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 16 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was shot dead by her great grandson in a village here apparently over a land dispute, police said Saturday.The incident took place Friday evening at Nagla Rahi village in the district under the Charthawal police station limits, they said.According to Circle Officer Mohd. Rizwan, the accused, identified as Usman, shot the victim, Rahisa, inside her home over a land dispute.The victim died at the spot, Rizwan said, adding that a case was registered and police were searching for the accused. PTI Corr IJT