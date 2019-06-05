Woman shot dead by militants in Pulwama

Srinagar, June 5 (PTI) Militants shot dead a woman and injured a man Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said."Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital," a police official said.He said the deceased woman has been identified as Nigeena Bano.Further details are awaited, he added. PTI MIJ DVDV