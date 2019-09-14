Woman shot while trying to stop husband-wife fight in Delhi

(Eds: Add details) New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was shot at by a man when she tried to stop a fight between him and his wife in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.Rachna was shot around 10 pm on Friday when she was in her balcony on the third floor and tried to stop the quarrel between Javed and his wife on the first floor of the building in Narela's Sector B2, they said.On Thursday, Javed left his wife at her parent's home but returned to take her back forcibly. His wife refused, leading to a quarrel between them, said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (Outer North Delhi).Rachna, a neighbour, intervened to stop the fight but Javed shot her and ran away, Sharma said. She is recuperating at a hospital.Rachna's husband Amit Kumar, 27, was in Rajasthan when the incident happened."I was in Rajasthan when the incident happened. Javed's father-in-law had shifted to the apartment couple of months ago. The neighbours rushed Rachna to hospital. I received a call late and returned to the national capital Saturday morning," Kumar said.A neighbour of Rachna said, "After hearing the gunshot, I came out of my house and saw Rachna with a bullet injury on her stomach. She said Javed shot her when she told him not to beat his wife. We informed police about the incident."A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, police said.Police are trying to nab Javed, described as a bad character by Narela police station who has criminal cases registered against him. He supplied bread to shops. PTI NIT NIT ABHABHABH