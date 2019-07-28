scorecardresearch
Woman, son killed in road accident in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A woman and her son were killed on Sunday after their scooty rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on the National Highway-2 here, police said.The incident took place near the Imamganj crossing when Gabol Pandey (45) and her son Akshat Pandey (16) were going to Allahabad, a police officer said.They died on the spot, police said.The bodies have been sent for postmortem.PTI COR SAB MAZ MAZ ANBANB

