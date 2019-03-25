Woman, son mowed down by truck

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her son were crushed to death when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarngar district on Monday, police said. The accident occurred near Hindon bridge in Titavi area. The woman, Sanjo, and her son, Azam, 26, were travelling to Muzaffarnagar town. PTI CORRHMB