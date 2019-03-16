Woman SPO shot dead in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 16 (PTI) A woman special police officer (SPO) was shot dead by militants at her home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, police said. The ultras shot SPO Khushboo Jan from close range at her home in Vehil in Shopian district Saturday afternoon, a police official said. The official said the injured SPO was shifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the assailants, he added. PTI MIJ CK