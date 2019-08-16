Woman stabbed by drunk husband in Shakurpur dies

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A woman died at Safdarjung Hospital on Friday, a day after she was stabbed by her drunk husband with a knife in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area, police said.Mohini, 40, a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur area, was stabbed by husband Sonu, who was drunk, after an argument. She was initially rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, they said.A case of attempt to murder was registered based on the statement of the couple's 21-year-old daughter but it has been converted into a murder case after Mohini's death, police said.Sonu has been arrested and the knife he used to stab Mohini has been recovered. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH