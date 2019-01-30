Woman stabbed by husband, in-laws; FIR registered

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands at Sujru village here, police said Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, they said. A case has been registered against the husband, Sharik, and three others in this connection, police said. The woman, Seema, has been shifted to the district hospital, they added.PTI CORR SRY