Woman student accuses classmate of passing casteist remarks

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A woman student of the Ambedkar University on Wednesday alleged that her classmate passed casteist remarks at her, a police official said. She, along with her friends, went to the Kashmere Gate police station to lodge a complaint, he said. Police said they have initiated an inquiry into the matter. The inquiry is being carried out by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer, the official said. Both the parties have been called on Thursday by the police and will be questioned in the matter, he added. PTI SLB SNESNE