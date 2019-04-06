Woman suffers serious injuries after stabbed by husband

/R Muzaffarnagar, Apr 6 (PTI) A woman was seriously injured after being stabbed allegedly by her husband here, police said Saturday. SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said the father of the woman filed a complaint with the police alleging that his daughter was attacked with a knife by her husband, a police constable who was suspended from the service recently, over a family dispute. Munish Chahal had gone to the house of in-laws and attacked the wife there on Friday, he added. Subsequently, a case was registered against Chahal and he has been arrested, Singh said. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said. PTI Corr AQS