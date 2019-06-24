Woman taken on 'cart' to UP hosp; inquiry report gives clean chit to medical facility

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Days after a video showing a man carrying his ailing wife on a cart to a hospital went viral, the district administration Monday gave a clean chit to the medical authorities here and said the man failed to avail ambulance service. Chief Medical Officer of Shamli Sanjay Bhatnagar said the woman, Anju Devi (36), has been referred to a medical college in Meerut for treatment. The video had surfaced on June 21, leading to protests over the alleged shoddy treatment meted out to the man seen in the footage. Reports claimed that the man was denied ambulance to bring his wife, suffering from a spine issue, to the hospital. An inquiry led by a subdivisional magistrate was ordered into the matter. Bhatnagar said claims of non-availability of ambulance were found to be false during the investigation. According to the inquiry report, the man in question failed to call the ambulance and chose to transport his wife to the medical facility on a cart, the medical officer added. PTI CORR TRN SRYSRY