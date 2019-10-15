Woman techie's death: Daughter lost her life in the process of welcoming daughter-in-law, says HC

Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI) A daughter lost her life in the process of welcoming a daughter-in-law, the Madras High Court observed on Tuesday referring to the death of a woman techie in a road mishap here after a hoarding put up for the wedding of a former AIADMK councillor's son fell on her.The court made this oral observation during the hearing of the bail plea of C Jayagopal, arrested in connection with the death of Subashree after the hoarding put up for the marriage of his son fell on her last month.After Jayagopal pleaded he had no role in erecting the hoardings, Justice C V Karthikeyan sought to know why he went absconding for 12 days after the incident if he had done nothing wrong.Jayagopal, booked by the police on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was arrested in Krishnagiri district on September 27 after being on the run for over two weeks since the death of 23-year-old Subashree, which had triggered an outrage.Subashree, riding a two-wheeler, was run over by a truck after she fell on an arterial suburban road when the illegal hoarding suddenly fell on her on September 12.Jayagopal moved the high court seeking bail after a lower court rejected the relief.In his petition, the former councillor of a local body claimed that the banners were put up by his party cadres along the arterial road for his son's marriage out of 'love and affection' and that he had no role in it.When the plea of Jayagopal and also that of his brother-in-law Meganathan came up for hearing on Tuesday, Justice Karthikeyan said that in the process of welcoming a daughter-in-law, another daughter (Subashree) was killed.Justice Karthikeyan then adjourned the hearing of the petition to October 17. PTI COR VS ZMN