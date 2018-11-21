Woman thrashes drunk man for masturbating in front of her inside Delhi bus

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman journalist thrashed a drunk man who allegedly masturbated in front of her inside a cluster bus passing through south Delhi, even though no one came to her assistance, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday evening while the woman was returning home in Sangam Vihar after work, the police said. A case was registered and the accused, identified as Mukesh Ranjan Kumar (39), was arrested, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. The man was booked for obscene act of exhibiting private part and using criminal force with an intend to outrage her modesty. The woman said she boarded the bus from Kapashera at around 8.30 pm after work and at around 9.15, a man who boarded from Mahipalpur came and stood beside her. "I was sitting on a seat reserved for women. I noticed a man who boarded the bus from Mahipalpur came and stood by my side. He stared at me and started touching his private part. I stared back. Despite that, he unzipped himself and pulled out his private organ. He even tried to hold my hand and push me," she told PTI. The woman alleged that even when all this was happening, no one offered her help and instead chose to be mute spectators. "When the man tried to escape, I pulled him by the collar and forced him to sit on my seat. I thrashed him with my slippers to teach him a lesson. He had the audacity to do it in a public transport. I usually travel by bus but this is something I witnessed for the first time," she said. The woman then dialled 100 and informed police about the incident following which they reached the spot, she added. Police said they received a call from the woman about a quarrel at Chattarpur bus stand following which they reached the spot. The accused has been sent for medical examination. Kumar, a resident of Molad Band in Badarpur, is working in an event management company at Rangpuri and was drunk at the time of incident, he added. PTI AMP SMN