Woman, two kids killed after being hit by train in UP

Deoria (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A woman and her two children were killed after a speeding train allegedly hit them in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, the police said Wednesday.The incident occurred near Bhatpar Rani station and came to light on Tuesday night when villagers saw the bodies and informed the police, they said.The woman was about 35-years-old and the children were aged 12 and 6, the police said, adding that another 4-year-old girl was also injured in the incident.Efforts were on to identify the bodies, they said.It appears to be a case of suicide and investigation is underway, a police officer said further. PTI CORR ABN AD AD RHLRHL