Woman wakes up from coma; accuses husband, in-laws of slitting her throat

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman, who was found with her throat slit along with her two minor children in similar condition last month in south Delhi's Hauz Rani, gained consciousness from coma on Sunday and blamed her husband and in-laws for the incident, police said. Medical reports, however, indicate that the woman's wounds were "self-inflicted", they added. On November 17, police were informed that a woman had slit the throat of her daughter and son, and tried to kill herself following which police rushed to the spot, police said. On reaching the spot, police found Mohsina, her three-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said. The girl succumbed to injuries in a hospital while the boy and his mother were undergoing treatment, he said. Subsequently, a case was registered and investigation was taken up, he added. Police said the woman woke up from coma and her statement was taken. In her written statement, Mohsina said that on November 16, when she was sleeping with her children, her husband Shamim came home and started abusing and thrashing her. "Shamin came home at around 12 am and started thrashing me. He kept beating me till 4 am. Meanwhile, my father-in-law and mother-in-law also came in to check on us. When at around 7 am, when I was about to sleep, I saw Shamim and Saleem, the brother in-law, trying to slit my daughter's throat with a knife. When I tried to intervene, they cut my finger with the knife," the woman said. The woman also alleged in her statement that when she tried to intervene again, the two men slit her throat. However, she managed to survive. The woman's statement has been recorded and she will be questioned further, a senior police officer said. The post-mortem report of the woman's daughter has been collected but it is not conclusive. It will be sent to forensic experts. Based on the woman's statement, her in-laws will be interrogated, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of police (South) said. Police are also looking into the role of her husband and brother-in-law, he said. On Sunday, when her in-laws visited the hospital, an altercation broke out between the two families over custody of the boy who survived, the officer said. After the incident on November 17, Mohsina's family had accused Shamim, his elder brother Saleem and mother of trying to kill her, the officer added. Further investigation is underway, he said.