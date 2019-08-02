Woman who attempted suicide at Inderlok metro station mentally unstable: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A 31-year-old woman who allegedly attempted suicide at Inderlok metro station is mentally unstable, police said on Friday.The woman tried to commit suicide on Thursday at the metro station. She, along with her two children, was approaching the railway track when her son wriggled out of her grip and informed an on-duty CISF jawan.According to officials, the woman said she was forced to take the extreme step as her landlord had sexually assaulted her.The woman has been admitted to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IBHAS). The doctors stated she needs medical help as she is not mentally stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.The woman had lodged a complaint at the Moti Nagar police station about the alleged sexual assault, officials had said on Thursday.She probably wanted to end her life and that of her two children -- a 10-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, they said.A Central Industrial Security Force team rushed and intercepted the woman. It brought her to the station control room, the officials said.The woman was handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for further probe. PTI NIT AMP AMP DIVDIV