Woman who went missing after leaving suicide note found in Bengaluru

Ghaziabad, Jul 10 (PTI) A woman who went missing after leaving a suicide note has been traced in Bengaluru, police said. Komal Talan, a manager with an insurance firm, was presumed dead after police recovered her SUV with a suicide note from near the Hindon barrage on Saturday morning, SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said. She was found at the Bengaluru railway station. Her father Anil Talan, who is the national secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), had alleged that her in-laws were torturing her for dowry. Komal had married Abhishek, son of an assistant sub-inspector, in April last year. She is posted at the Barakhamba Road branch of the insurance company in Delhi. On Friday, when Komal did not reach her office, her father lodged a complaint with police. Police opened the door of her car with duplicate keys, recovering a bag and photo copy of a suicide note, the SSP said. Presuming suicide by her, police launched an operation to recover the body from the river, the SSP said. NDRF divers were also pressed into service but failed to recover the body, he added. Police have arrested her husband Abhishek, the SSP said, adding that after getting some inputs from her husband, a police team was sent to Jaipur and Mumbai. On Wednesday, she found at the Bangaluru railway station. After recording Komal's statement and completing legal formalities, she would be reunited with her parents, the SSP added.