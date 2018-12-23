Woman with three children found hanging at home

Agra, Dec 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging from the ceiling of their home Sunday under the Fatehabad police station area, around 30 km from here, police said. The deceased were identified as Mamta, Junu (5), Ranjit (3) and Ajit (six months), they said. All the four were found hanging from the ceiling of their home when Mamta's mother-in-law and sister-in-law returned home from the fields.The matter was reported to the police by their neighbours.According to the police, the deceased woman's husband and father-in-law were missing. PTI CORR DPBDPB