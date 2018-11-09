Woman's body recovered from well, husband, in-laws booked for murder

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 9 (PTI) The husband and in-laws of a 22-year-old woman were Friday booked for murder after her body was recovered from a well in Jhalawar district of the state, the police said.Bhuribai Bairwa was found floating in the well near Jatamadi village under Asnawar police station, SHO Islam Ali said. A case of murder for dowry was registered against the woman's husband Kailash Bairwa and her in-laws, Ali said, adding that the deceased's body was handed over to her family members after the postmortem examination.Ever since she got married four years ago, she was being tortured for dowry by her husband and in-laws, the members of the woman's family alleged in the police complaint, Ali said.They also claimed that after murdering Bhuribai, her in-laws threw her body into the well, the police officer added. PTI CORR RHL