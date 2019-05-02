Woman's body with legs, hands tied found stuffed inside gunny bag in canal in Rohini

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The body of a woman, with her legs and hands tied, was found in a gunny bag that was dumped in a canal in Rohini's K N Katju Marg area, police said Thursday.A passerby who spotted the gunny bag stuck at the mesh of the canal informed police around 4 pm Wednesday, they said.On reaching the spot, the body of the woman in a pink saree with her leg and hands tied with a rope was found in the gunny bag, police said. "The injury marks on the body suggest that the woman was smothered. However, the exact cause of her death will be ascertained after post mortem," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said. A murder case has been registered and investigation initiated, he said. The identity of the woman, who seems to be around 22 to 25 years of age, is yet to be identified, the DCP said, adding police are scanning through profiles of missing persons registered at local police stations to ascertain the identity. PTI AMP AMP NSDNSD