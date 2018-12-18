Woman's paramour arrested for killing husband

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Shamli district for allegedly killing the husband of his paramour six months ago, police said Tuesday. Pradeep was arrested from Malaindi village in Garhi Pukhta area on Monday, a police officer said. Dharamveer Singh was allegedly strangled to death in June by his wife and Pradeep, following which his body was hanged from the ceiling fan to portray it as case of suicide, the officer said. According to an FIR, Singh's wife and Pradeep committed the crime after the deceased had opposed their illicit relationship, the police said, adding that the woman is still on the run, the officer added. PTI CORR MAZHMB