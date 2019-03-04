Women abducted, gang-raped in Rajasthan's Baran

Kota (RJ), Mar 4 (PTI) Five people have been booked for allegedly abducting and raping a 40-year-old married woman in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said Monday. The woman was waiting for a bus at Chadba town bus stand on February 23 when the alleged incident took place, SHO, Chabda police station, Tarachand said.On the directions of the Superintendent of Police, Baran, a case was registered against Hemraj Meena, Mahipal Meena, Ramkaran Meena, Phralad Meena and Puran Meena, who all are from Bhilwara Neecha village, he said.No arrests have yet been made, he added.In her complaint, the women alleged that she was then taken to an agriculture field where the five accused took turns to rape her in the night, the SHO said.The next morning, she was found lying unconscious in the field by its owner, he added.The women alleged that no FIR was registered for six days despite her submitting the complaint at Khanpur police station.She then approached the SP on Saturday who gave directions for registering the case at Chabda police station. The case has been handed over to the DSP, Chabda circle, the SHO said. Her medical examination has been conducted and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI CORR AD CK