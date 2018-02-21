Women entrepreneurs in India emerging fast: NITI Aayog

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Feb 21 (PTI) Women entrepreneurs in India are bringing about a lot of development in the public and private sectors, a top member of the governments think-tank NITI Aayog has said here.

More than two dozen Indian women entrepreneurs are currently in the US on a business trip.

The visit is a result of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) co-hosted by India and the US in Hyderabad in November which was also attended by Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump.

A lot of development is happening in both the private and public sector among women entrepreneurs, NITI Aayog member Anna Roy told a Washington DC audience yesterday.

"What is required is to create awareness, bring visibility to the existing initiatives, bring departments together, enable partner connect, consolidate and leverage from all these efforts," she said.

Encouraged by the fast-emerging group of women entrepreneurs, NITI Aayog will launch a dedicated womens cell to provide them with a platform where various stake holders can connect to give a boost to their initiatives.

This is what the women entrepreneur cell proposes to do, Roy said at a reception hosted in the honour of a delegation of women entrepreneurs from India by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The women delegation will also travel to Boston, Pittsburg and San Francisco.

In Washington, the delegation met officials at the State Department and Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), in addition to interacting with members of the US Chambers of Commerce.

The delegation comprises women entrepreneurs focused on cutting edge areas of Indias economic development.

"The GES was a crucial event. It gave a strong impetus to what NITI Aayog was planning and had in the pipeline," said Indias Ambassador to the US Navtej Singh Sarna.

"Women have held a very important social, political and economic role in India. And today when you modernise that role and you give it the kind of shape of entrepreneurship and give it the facilitation, I think youre gonna see frankly, a far more focused work than men can do," Sarna said.

Today there is a high level of confidence in the structural and transformational reforms that are taking place in India, he said.

"I think this is the time to sort of ride the wave," he said.

Seema Prem, CEO of FIA Technologies, and a member of the delegation, said that the Indian government has come out with policies that support women entrepreneurs.

"What I have seen is that the government is very, very pro-women. We have seen that in all aspects. I work in the financial inclusion space... what I have seen is that a woman entrepreneur has a lot more leverage and has a lot of acceptance," Prem said. PTI LKJ -