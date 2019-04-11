Women from Madikeri meet AAP's Gopal Rai, seek help in finding missing male relatives

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A group of women from Madikeri in Karnataka met AAP leader Gopal Rai here on Thursday and asked him to look into the disappearance of their male relatives from Australia after being sent there by an agent in Delhi. The women said they approached Ambedkar Nagar Police Station but their case was not registered.Lalita, one of the women, said her husband was missing for the last four months from Australia. "My husband had a small idli-dosa shop in Madikeri. He went to Australia, looking for better opportunities. We have not heard from him in the past four months," said Lalita. Rashmi, who was one of the women who met Rai, said around 150 people have gone missing in similar manner. Rai asked them to meet the commissioner of police. However, the Delhi police said a case was registered by the Kerala police in this matter who are investigating the case. "They (Kerala police) had approached Delhi police, in connection with their investigation, regarding men who went missing after they were sent to Australia and New Zealand by an agent. The Kerala Police picked up few people from here in connection with the case and were taken to Kerala for interrogation," a senior police officer said. "We have provided them with requisite support," the official added. PTI AMP UZM UZM INDIND