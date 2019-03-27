Women get raw deal in J&K, only 2 file nominations in 4 seats

By ANIL BHATT Jammu, March 27 (PTI) Of the 62 candidates who have filed nominations for the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir so far, only two are women.Jammu and Kashmir has six parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in five phases -- April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6.Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, who till recently led the state government, has announced to contest the polls from the Anantnag seat but is yet to file her nomination papers. "Only two women have so far filed their nomination papers in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir," an official said.Kanta Andhota, a former MLA and leader of the Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan will contest from Jammu seat, while Meenakshi will be in the fray as an Independent in Udhampur constituency.Notifications for Anantnag and Ladakh Lok Sabha constituencies are awaited.Six women, including PDP chief Mufti, had contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. A total 113 candidates were in the fray. PTI AB GVS