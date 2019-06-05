Women lawyers want greater participation in judiciary

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Women lawyers Tuesday called for greater participation of women in the judiciary and presence of marginalised sections of society in the legal system. They were speaking at a panel discussion organised onthe65thanniversaryof the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW). The topic of discussion was Judicial Accountability and Women. Kripa, a Supreme Court lawyer, narrated her experience when she was once arguing a case in the Madras High Court. "I had short hair at that time and the judge said I find your haircut more interesting than your arguments. He did not even once feel that he had made a sexist or derogatory remark," she said. She cited other instances when she faced discrimination and called for greater participation of women in the judiciary. Ratna, another Supreme Court lawyer, said there was a lack of transparency in the way the sexual harassment case against the chief justice of India was investigated. The panel collectively called for including people from marginalised sections in the judicial process. PTI SLB SNESNE