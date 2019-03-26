'Women need to assert themselves to make workplace hospitable'

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) It is necessary for women to assert themselves and find as many mentors as possible to make the workplace hospitable for them, suggested a University of California professor. Catherine Wolfram, Cora Jane Flood Professor of Business Administration at Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, was addressing 'Pragati', an annual conference organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA) to celebrate achievements of women. "Exercise the 'No' muscle in you," Wolfram advised women. Aditya Birla Group President (Corporate Strategy and Business Development) D Shivakumar stressed the need for teaching men to respect women and building an inclusive culture. He said workplace policies are typically designed with only men in mind and that needs to change. "More regulations will come which will encourage women at the workplace," he said. Engineers India Ltd former director H R Veena Swarup called gender diversity in companies a force multiplier. "Return on investment improves with inclusion," she added. AIMA Director General Rekha Sethi said technological changes were becoming a key challenge to both men and women and they need to be agile and proactive to safeguard their future. PTI SVK RUJ HRS