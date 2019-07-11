Women police personnel deployed near DU colleges in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Women police personnel have been deployed near Delhi University colleges in south Delhi to ensure safety of female students, a senior official said Thursday. DCP (south Delhi) Vijay Kumar said around 8-10 women police personnel on scooters have been deployed near Kamala Nehru College, Gargi College, Dyal Singh College and Aurobindo College. He said these women police personnel have been deployed there for the last one week. "Women police staff doing patrolling at and around colleges during admission season..@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi," Kumar tweeted. These women personnel are of the ranks of constables and head constables, and are also accompanied by a sub-inspector rank officer, he said, adding that some of them are new recruits. "This move is to make girls visiting colleges feel safe. There are many girls from outside Delhi who come to colleges for seeking admission and this move is to make them feel comfortable," Kumar said. Till Thursday, 54,146 admissions have taken place in the Delhi University, according to data shared by the varsity. The number of cancellations since Wednesday stands at 4,670, it stated. PTI SLB AMP BUN SNESNE