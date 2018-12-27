Women's commission welcomes passage of Triple Talaq bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The National Commission for Women Thursday welcomed the passage of the Triple Talaq bill in Lok Sabha.Reacting to the bill being passed by the lower house of Parliament, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has seen the sufferings of the Muslim women due to absence of this legislation.In a signature campaign launched by the women's commission, she said around 10,000 Muslim women came forward for the legislation and wanted it passed as soon as possible."We welcome the move. We have seen the suffering of the women in absence of the bill and we have long been advocating its passage," she said.The Lok Sabha passed the bill which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq.The opposition, which had been demanding that the bill be referred to a 'joint select committee', staged a walkout when its demand was rejected. PTI UZM UZM SOMSOM