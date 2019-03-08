Women's Day celebrated in Rajasthan with slew of events

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) A rally to raise awareness about crime against women, giving away Mahila Shakti Award and honouring women teachers is how Rajasthan celebrated the International Women's Day on Friday. On this day, various government departments of the state organised events to honour women. The Women and Child Development Department (WCDD) took out a rally to emphasise on women empowerment. "Women should make efforts to establish their identity without being dependent on anyone. It is the government's effort to create an empowered state by empowering its women," WCDD Minister Mamta Bhupesh said. She urged people to walk together to eliminate bad practices such as child marriage, female foeticide and gender discrimination. Kusum Lata Jain was conferred with Mahila Shakti Award. She was presented with a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a certificate for exemplary work in the sector of women empowerment. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced to give priority to honouring women teachers. "Every year, 1,500 teachers will now be honoured instead of 30 to 40 teachers. Teachers build the foundation of the society we live in," he said. Ajmer Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin said it was wrong to undermine women power, adding Islam has given equal rights to women to live at par with males. PTI AG SRY