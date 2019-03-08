Women's Day: More than 3k women employees of ECoR get workshop on cancer, diabetics detection

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Workshops were held for more than 3000 women employees of the East Coast Railways to made them aware of diseases like cancer and diabetes as part of the railway zones' initiative on Women's Day, a senior official said Friday. While across all railway zones, special programmes have been designed to celebrate the day, like all women crew on board the Patna Express, all women ticket checking personnel, security staff in Mumbai and women employees working in machine shop of Mechanical Workshop, Gorakhpur in UP. In ECoR, workshops were held for 3112 women employees focussed on health and wellness - cancer avoidance and survival, in all divisional and zonal hospitals, the official said. Diabetes and hypertension detection camps were also held in divisions. Women empowerment seminars and awareness camps on rights of women contractual workers were also organised, he added."Medicines for preventing anaemia were distributed and awareness lectures conducted on special provisions for women contract labour," said a senior official. PTI ASG RCJ