Women's Day: NSE rings the bell for gender equality

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) India's leading bourse NSE joined 80 other exchanges globally to commemorate the International Women's Day 2019 through a special initiative dubbed as 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality'. The initiative is intended to raise awareness about women's economic empowerment and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.The event is "a partnership between IFC, Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, UN Global Compact, UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs", an NSE release said.As part of the event, participants are encouraged to make commitments to improve gender equality in their market.The NSE invited the women leaders from the bourse to ring the bell to express support to the cause of gender equality. "Exchanges have become one of the most important capital market pillars and exchanges can play a lead role in spreading awareness about gender equality," NSE CEO and MD Vikram Limaye said. PTI VHPMKJ