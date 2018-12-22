Women's welfare was never priority of previous govts: PM

Gandhinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Targeting the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said women's welfare was never a priority for previous central governments. Speaking at the fifth national convention of the BJP Mahila Morcha here, the prime minister said, "After exploring various options in the last six to seven decades, women in the country reposed faith in the BJP. Previous governments did not do anything to provide even basic facilities to women and (they) just made promises." Those who ruled India for 60-70 years failed to provide basic amenities for women's welfare, he said adding the previous governments just kept waiting for the right time to usher social reforms and change in attitude. In the last four years, society's view towards girl children and women empowerment has undergone a positive change, Modi said. "For the first time, the government's flagship schemes are focusing on women," he said, giving examples of Swachh Bharat programme, Ujjwala scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), where 75 per cent house owners are women. "Eighteen crore of the total Jan Dhan bank accounts belong to women," he said, adding that the male-female sex ratio has also improved, especially in Haryana which has had a dubious record in the past. Modi said the cabinet committee on security affairs for the first time included two women. "Besides, women have been inducted as fighter pilots in Air Force. There is a woman officer wing in the Navy. The government passed anti-trafficking bill and capital punishment will be given to rape convicts of minors," he said. Modi added that former Union Home Minister Sardar Patel had initiated women's empowerment as president of the Ahmedabad Muncipality before Independence. He said the BJP enjoys confidence of the people of the country from panchayat-level to Parliament. PTI PD MR NP INDIND