WomenStrong International Publishes Handbook for Working with Girls

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Strong Girls Make Strong Women now available online"The road to gender justice starts with our girls." NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Women's Day, WomenStrong International proudly announces the publication online of our new Strong Girls Make Strong Women Girls' Clubs Handbook, a free, 258-page resource designed to help girls build the protective assets they need in order to thrive. Our Handbook, now readily downloadable online, is intended for educators, facilitators, mentors, and policymakers seeking tools and activities to use with a group or groups of girls, to impart the knowledge, tools, and life skills known to help girls feel strong, empowered, supported, and capable of achieving their goals. Based on the work of WomenStrong member organizations with more than 10,000 boys and girls in India, Kenya, Ghana, and Haiti, our Handbook incorporates as well best practices documented by leading scholars, practitioners, and research institutions worldwide. Strong Girls is downloadable here, and at www.womenstrong.org, either in full, or module by module; hard copies are also available upon request, at info@womenstrong.org. Now more than ever, resources such as Strong Girls are needed, as we see girls continue to be victimized, commodified, and deprived of their dreams, here in the United States and around the world. "Indeed," said WomenStrong Executive Director Dr. Susan M. Blaustein, "the road to gender justice starts with our girls." We hope our Handbook can contribute to your important work, and we invite you to join our Learning Community, to share your own experience of educating and empowering girls. On this International Women's Day, we at WomenStrong International invite you to join us in building a world where girls can go as far as they are able, and where women have the power and freedom to lead. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514128/WomenStrong_International_Logo.jpg PWRPWR