Wonder Cement sets up third plant in Rajasthan's Nimbahera

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Wonder Cement on Wednesday said it has set up third cement plant at Nimbahera in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan to enhance its production capacity. The company is also working on setting up a grinding unit in Badnawar, Madhya Pradesh, while work on another grinding unit in Haryana's Jhajjar district has already started, Wonder Cement Executive Director Sanjay Joshi told reporters here. "The third unit of the company in Nimbahera with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore has started functioning. The company already has two units of 30 lakh ton production capacity each, functional," he said. The grinding unit in Badnawar will become functional by the end of this year. "With this, the collective production capacity of the company will reach 1.1 crore ton," Joshi said. The new plant was set up looking at the increasing demand of cement in northern India, the company's director Vivek Patni said. PTI SDA RVK