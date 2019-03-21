Wong Kar-Wai's next will be follow-up to 'In The Mood For Love' and '2046'

Los Angeles, Mar 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai has said his next film "Blossoms" will be thematically linked to his previous films, "In the Mood for Love" and "2046"."Blossoms", based on Jin Yucheng's 2013 novel of the same name, follows the lives of three Shanghai residents from the end of China's cultural revolution in the 1960s through the 1990s.According to Indiewire, Kar-Wai revealed during his speech at the Hong Kong Film Writers Association award ceremony that he spent the last four years working on the screenplay of "Blossoms".He said he is planning to start shooting for the project by the end of this year or early 2020.In response to a question about whether his frequent collaborator, actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai, will star in the film, the director said, "No actors have been cast yet, and they need to be able to speak Shanghainese."Kar-Wai's last directorial was 2013's "The Grandmaster". PTI RB MAHMAH