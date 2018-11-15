Won't amend RERA: Puri; HUA secy says panel will be formed to 'improve' implementation

(Eds: Adding tweets of ministry secretary) New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the government will not amend any provision of RERA and warned states against tweaking rules of the centre's real estate law, asserting that it will lead to "harsh consequences".However, later in the day, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the ministry will constitute a committee to "improve" implementation of the the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) following suggestions received at a workshop on the legislation here."We will not tweak RERA," Puri told reporters on the sidelines of the workshop organised by his ministry amid growing demands from builders to change rules.The minister said the "full benefit" of RERA will be realised only when its provision is implemented in letter and spirit.RERA, which protects the interest of home buyers, was enacted by Parliament and states were given powers to notify their respective rules and appoint regulatory authorities.Puri said the states which have made their own rules by tweaking provisions of the RERA will have to "fall in line, otherwise the consequence is very harsh".There are some states who have watered down the provisions of the central legislation.Asked about several home-buyers not being delivered their houses by developers on time, the Union minister said, "We will not hesitate from naming and shaming (of those developers not delivering flats on time)."He said the time has come for "adversely affected parties" to stand up, and states have to support them.At the workshop, attended by associations of home-buyers, builders, banks and other stakeholders, Puri said Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab need to take suitable action so that their rules are line with the RERA.So far, 33,750 real estate projects have been registered under RERA while 26,018 agents have also been registered under it.Mishra later tweeted, "Many suggestions were received from participants to improve implementation of RERA by way of removing the difficulties in the law being faced." "A committee will look into all suggestions to recommend changes & final view be taken in consultation with MoLJ (Ministry of Law and Justice) in next 3 months (sic)," he said.In a series of tweets, the ministry secretary said at the workshop, it was also decided to constitute regional fora for exchanging views and sharing experiences for cross learning."It was decided to constitute regional fora for exchanging views & sharing experiences for cross learning. "I have also announced the creation of an open source platform to share ideas & adjudications so that there is consistency & peer to peer learning," Mishra tweeted. PTI BUN NSDNSD